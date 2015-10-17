Weather alert issued in southern regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather alert due to low temperature is issued in southern regions of Kazakhstan, "Kazhydromet" informs.

A lot of precipitation and strong wind as well as the temperature dropping to as low as -5 degrees Celsius are forecast for South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions on October 18.

Besides, the temperature dropping to -5 degrees Celsius is expected in Kyzylorda region on October 18-20 and in Almaty region on October 19-20.