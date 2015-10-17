  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Weather alert issued in southern regions of Kazakhstan

    19:25, 17 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather alert due to low temperature is issued in southern regions of Kazakhstan, "Kazhydromet" informs.

    A lot of precipitation and strong wind as well as the temperature dropping to as low as -5 degrees Celsius are forecast for South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions on October 18.

    Besides, the temperature dropping to -5 degrees Celsius is expected in Kyzylorda region on October 18-20 and in Almaty region on October 19-20.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!