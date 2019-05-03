  • kz
    Weather alerts issued for four regions of Kazakhstan

    18:07, 03 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings for May 4 have been announced in four regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    A dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda region. Besides, the easterly, southeasterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps at night and in the daylight hours (with up to 25 mps).

    In Kostanay region, there will be a 15-20 mps southerly wind in the morning and in the afternoon.

    In North Kazakhstan region, the southwesterly wind is expected to strengthen up to 15-20 mps (up to 25 mps in the daytime).

    The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in Aktobe region.

