    Weather alerts issued for three regions of Kazakhstan

    16:10, 25 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings for July 26 have been announced in Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    Intenseheat up to 40°C is expected in Kyzylorda region. The northeasterly wind willstrengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.

    In thedaytime, West Kazakhstan region will see widespread thunderstorms, squalls,hail, and 15-20 mps northeasterly wind.

    It will befoggy in Kostanay region at night and in the morning. In the daylight hours,the northerly, northeasterly winds will strengthen up to 18 mps.

