Weather alerts issued for two more regions of Kazakhstan
According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, widespread thunderstorm, squall, and hail are expected July 10 in West Kazakhstan region. A thunderstorm is predicted to be on July 10 in the city of Uralsk. Chances of a storm: 90-95%.
From 10th through 12th July, most parts of Turkestan region will see intense heat of +40+43 degrees Celsius. On July 10, there will be a dust storm and easterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second.
In Shymkent, air temperatures up to +40 deg. C are expected 10-12 July. On July 10, there will be a dust storm and 15-20 mps easterly wind.
In the city of Turkestan, the mercury will rise to +41+43 degrees C on July 10-12. On July 10, there will be a dust storm and 15-20 mps easterly wind. Chances of a storm: 90-95%.
Kazinform earlier reported that a heatwave is expected in seven regions of Kazakhstan.