Weather alerts issued for two regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings for July 4 have been announced in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In North Kazakhstan region, widespread thunderstorms, fog, squall, and hail are expected. The southwesterly wind changing northwestwards will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.

Kostanay region will see patchy fog and thunderstorm. The speed of the northwesterly and westerly winds will reach 15-20 mps.