Weather conditions remain unstable through Monday in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Occasional showers, with heavy showers predicted to fall in the northwestern part of the country, thunderstorms, possible hail as well as squally winds are forecast for Kazakhstan on August 10. Strong winds, including dust storms in the south and west of the country, as well as fog in north and northwest Kazakhstan are also predicted, Kazinform reports.

Akmola, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan regions are to be hit by occasional thunderstorm, squall, winds at 15-20 mps gusting up to 23 mps, possible hail. North Kazakhstan region is also to see fog to blanket here and there.

Occasional thunderstorm, winds at 15-20 mps are to be expected in Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions as well as in Turkestan region at day time.

In Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan regions, winds are to blow at 15-20 mps here and there as well as in Zhambyl region mostly in the afternoon. Dust storm is predicted for Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Winds at 15-20 mps gusting up to 25 mps are to blow in Kyzylorda region, causing dust storm.

Aktobe region is to be stricken by occasional thunderstorm, strong winds at 15-20 mps gusting up to 23 mps. Possible hail is to hit as well as fog to blanket Kostanay region here and there.

In the afternoon of August 10, strong heat is to remain in Almaty region.

High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions as well as locally in Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda regions.