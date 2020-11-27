  • kz
    Weather conditions to worsen in 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

    22:05, 27 November 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven regions of Kazakhstan have been put on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, heavy snowfall, fog, blizzard, and northeasterly widn with gusts of 23-28 mps are forecast for the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Akmola region on November 28.

    Heavy snowfall is expected to douse parts of Karaganda region on November 28-29 as well. Portions of the region will also observe fog, ice slick, blizzard, and northwesterly wind gusting up to 23-28 mps.

    Chances of fog and black ice will be high in West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions on November 28.

    Fog, ice slick, 15-20 mps westerly wind, and heavy precipitation are in store for Almaty region.

    Blizzard, fog, black ice, northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are predicted for Kyzylorda region at night and early in the morning on November 28.

    Aktobe region will see blizzard and foggy conditions.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
