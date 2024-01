Weather creates delays at Almaty airport

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Weather conditions led airlines to cancel some flights to and from Almaty and caused a number of delays.

According to the airport officials over the past 24 hours, 12 flights of two major domestic carriers, Air Astana and SCAT were delayed.

Currently, the flights are running on schedule.

The following flights were delayed at Almaty International Airport from 22 to 23 January.:

Air Astana:

KC405 Almaty-Kiev - Late Arrival Delay

KC853 Almaty-Astana - Carrier Delay

KC127 Almaty-Tashkent - Carrier Delay

KC135 Almaty-St. Petersburg - Late Arrival Delay

KC875 Almaty-Moscow - Late Arrival Delay

KS931 Almaty-Bangkok - Late Arrival Delay

Scat Airline:

DV735 Almaty-Semey - Late Arrival Delay

DV725 Almaty-Oskemen - Late Arrival Delay

DV713 Almaty-Astana - Carrier Delay

DV729 Almaty-Kostanay - Late Arrival Delay

DV731 Almaty-Aktau - Late Arrival Delay

DV706 Almaty-Shymkent - Late Arrival Delay