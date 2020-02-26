Weather deterioration alert announced for eight regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has announced weather deterioration warning in eight regions, Kazinform reports.

Thus, heavy rainfall is expected in some areas of Aktobe region on February 26. Fog and black ice as well as a 15-20mps northwestern and western wind are forecast too. The mercury will rise to 0+5°C, sometimes to +8°C.

Kostanay region will wake up for precipitation and heavy rain (in some areas). Fog and ice slick, a 15-20mps northwestern, western wind are predicted too. Air temperature will increase to -2°C …+3°C.

Rains are forecast in Karaganda region in the daytime of February 26, in the North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions in the daytime of February 26 and at night of February 27 as well as in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions on February 27. Gusts of southwestern, western wind will rise to 15-20mps on February 26. Wind speed on February 27 will rise to 15-20mps, sometimes to 23-28mps. Fog, ice slick, snowstorm and the mercury rise to 0+5° C (Feb 26) are expected as well.

Black ice, rain and ground blizzard are forecast in Nur-Sultan on February 26 and February 27. On the second half of February 26, gusts of southwestern, western wind will increase to 15-20mps and to 15-20mps, sometimes to 23mps on February 27. Air temperature will rise to +2+4°C. Storm possibility is 85-90%.



