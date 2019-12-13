Weather deterioration alert issued for 5 regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for 5 regions of the country, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

Black ice is forecast in Kyzylorda region on December 14. Fog will blanket the region December 15-16. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) is expected in mountainous areas of Turkestan region on December 14. Foggy conditions, ice slick, blizzard and a 15-20mps northwestern wind are predicted for some areas as well.

Foggy and windy weather is forecast in the city of Turkestan December 14 at night and in the morning.

City of Shymkent will see fog and a 15-20 northwestern wind December 14. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Snowfall is expected in the East Kazakhstan region on December 14. Some areas will be hit by blizzard and a 15-20mps wind. Fog and ice slick are forecast as well.

Black ice and blizzard are forecast for Akmola region on December 14. Gusts of wind will reach 15-20mps at night. Storm possibility is 90-95%.