Weather deterioration forecast in three regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather deterioration alert has been announced for three regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, fog and ice slick, as well as a 18mps wind are forecast in Kostanay region on November 13. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Foggy and windy weather as well as ice slick and ground blizzard are expected in Akmola region.

Fog will blanket parts of Mangistau region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.