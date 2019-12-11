Weather deterioration warning announced in six regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather deterioration alert has been issued for six regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, snowfall, a 15-20mps southeastern wind and blizzard will hit Kostanay region on December 12. Fog and ice slick are forecast as well.

Fog and black ice are expected in Akmola region tomorrow. Ground blizzard will strike the region in the daytime. Gusts of southern and southwestern wind will reach 15-20mps in some areas.

Fog and ice slick as well as a 15-20mps north wind are expected in the West Kazakhstan region Dec 12.

Most parts of Turkestan region will see foggy conditions on Thursday. Fog will blanket Turkestan and Shymkent cities.

Fog and ice slick will persist in Aktobe region too.