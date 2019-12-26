Weather deterioration warning issued for several regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather deterioration alert has been issued for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, ground blizzard, a 15-20mps southeastern wind will hit Akmola region December 27. Storm possibility is 85-90%.

Fog will blanket Turkestan region. A 15-20mps south and southwestern wind will strike the region in the morning and in the daytime tomorrow.

Aktobe region will see precipitation (primarily rain), fog and ice slick. Gusts of wind in Mugalzhar municipality will increase to 18mps. Storm possibility is 85-90%.

Foggy and windy weather is expected in Kyzylorda region on December 27-29. Black ice is forecast in some areas December 28-29. Storm possibility is 90-95%.