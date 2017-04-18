  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Weather forecast for April 18

    07:49, 18 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rain to continue in most of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, April 18. In the southeast of the country, thunderstorms are expected.

    According to Kazhydromet, in Zhambyl region wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s gusting to 23 m/s. Patchy fogs.

    In North-Kazakhstan region, wind gusts will reach 25 m/s. Fog will blanket the region at night.

    In Akmola, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and South-Kazakhstan regions, 15-20 m/s wind is expected. It will be foggy in East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    Tuesday will be foggy also in Aktobe, Karaganda, and Almaty region.

     

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!