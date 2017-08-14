Weather forecast for Aug 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday scattered thunderstorms, hail and wind strengthening are expected across the country. West and northwest of the country will be blanketed in fog, according to Emergency Committee.

Scattered thunderstorms, hail, and squally winds up to 15-20 mps are expected in Kyzylorda, Akmola, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions. Morning is expected to be foggy in Kostanay region.

North Kazakstan and Aktobe region will also see scattered thunderstorms on Monday. Forecasters also warn of strong winds up to 18 mps in Aktobe region.

Winds will increase up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

It will be foggy in West Kazakhstan region on Monday morning.

Fire danger rating remains extreme across most of Almaty, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, as well as parts of Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.