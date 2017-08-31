Weather forecast for Aug 31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passage will cause showers and thunderstorms in the north, east and west of Kazakhstan on Thursday. The rest of the country's territory will see a dry day. Winds are expected to strengthen on most of the territory, causing dust storms in the west and south.

According to Kazhydromet, in Zhambyl, South-Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions winds will reach 15-20 m/s, dust storms are expected.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are also expected to hit Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

Extreme heat is expected in the afternoon in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, as well as in some parts of Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.

Fire danger rating remains extreme across Aktobe, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, parts of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Akmola regions.