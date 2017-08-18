Weather forecast for Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Much of Kazakhstan's territory is still influenced by anticyclone, according to Kazinform.

In the Northern and Eastern parts of the country, frontal passage will cause scattered thunderstorms, rains, and hail. It will be foggy overnight and in the morning. Forecasters also warn of winds strengthening in these parts of the country.

Scattered thunderstorms and hail are expected in Akmola and Karaganda regions on Friday. Regions will be blanketed in fog overnight and in the morning hours. Winds are expected to strengthen up to 15-20 mps.

Hail to thunderstorm expected in North Kazakhstan region. Scattered thunderstorms and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps are expected in Pavlodar region.

It will be foggy overnight in East Kazakhstan region. Scattered thunderstorms, hail and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps are also expected there.

In Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan, as well as overnight in Almaty regions winds will strengthen up to 15-20 mps. Thunderstorms are forecast for Almaty region.

Fire danger rating remains extreme across most of Almaty, West Kazakhstan, parts of Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

Extreme heat is expected on much of West Kazakhstan region.