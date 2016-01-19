Weather forecast for Jan 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast in most parts of Kazakhstan on January 19. Snowfall and blizzard are expected in some areas of western, north-western and eastern regions of the country. Fog, black ice and wind speed increase are possible.

Snow drift and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket some areas of Almaty, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Wind speed in Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions will increase up to 15-20 m per s.

Fog is also expected in Zhambyl region. In the daytime wind speed will rise up to 15-20 m per s.

Fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting up to 25 m per s, are forecast in Aktobe region.

In Atyrau region wind gust will reach up to 18-23 m per s.