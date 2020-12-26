  • kz
    Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Dec 26

    10:03, 26 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Most regions of Kazakhstan will be doused by precipitation, mainly in the form of snowfall. The south of the country will observe bleak wind and ice slick. Only western and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket portions of Turkestan, Akmola, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.

    Ice slick will coat roads in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Turkestan region.

    Biting frost will persist in parts of Almaty and Mangistau regions.


