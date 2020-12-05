Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Dec 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is forecast for parts of Kazakhstan on Saturday, December 5, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Weather without precipitation will persist in western Kazakhstan. Portions of the country will see fog, blizzard, stiff wind, and ice slick.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will whip through Akmola, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Almaty, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Akmola regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Zhambyl, Akmola, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

Black ice will coat roads in Almaty region.

Mercury will dip as low as -23°C in Mangistau region.