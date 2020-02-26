Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Feb 26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Fog, rude wind, ice slick and snowstorms are expected across Kazakhstan on February 26, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

Blizzard, fog, black ice, 15-20 mps wind gusting to 23-28 mps are expected in some parts of Kostanay and Kyzylorda regions.

Thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind gusting to 23-28 mps are predicted for Turkestan region.

Snowstorm and black ice, 15-20 mps wind are expected during the day in Atyrau region.

Dense fog will blanket some areas of Aktobe, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola regions during night and morning hours. Snowstorm, black ice are expected in the region as well. 15-20 mps wind is forecast for Aktobe, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola regions.

Foggy and windy weather is predicted for Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan regions.

15-20 mps wind is forecast for Mangystau, West Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket some areas of Almaty region. Strong wind of 18-23 mps is expected in Zhalanashkoly area of the region.