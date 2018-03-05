Weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, March 5. Only southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Patches of fog, icy conditions on roads, blizzard and bleak wind are forecast for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Akmola regions at night. Patches of fog will be observed in Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.



Ice will cover roads in Karaganda, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 will hit Zhambyl, Mangistau, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 18-25 mps in Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.



Blizzard is forecast for West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.