Weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Nov 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has announced the weather forecast for Kazakhstan on November 10, Kazinform reports.

The country is to expect locally wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps, fog, and ice slick, while snowstorm is to hit the north and east. Only the southeast is forecast to enjoy weather without precipitation.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for strong wind blowing 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps, here and there. Occasional fog, ice slick, and low snowstorm are predicted as well.

Akmola region is to expect locally wind at 15-20mps, fog, ice, and snowstorm.

Wind at 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 25mps, fog, and low snowstorm are to hit locally North Kazakhstan region. Kostanay and Karaganda regions are to brace for strong wind at 15-20mps, fog, ice, and snowstorm in places.

Zhambyl, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions are to see wind reach 15-20mps as well as fog hit in places; ice slick is also forecast for West Kazakhstan region.

Wind at 15-20mps is to hit Kyzylorda region locally. Occasional fog is also predicted for Mangistau as well as for Almaty and Atyrau regions in the afternoon.