Weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Sept 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers with thunderstorms are set to douse northern, northwestern and southern Kazakhstan. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog will blanket parts of the west and east of the country, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, thunderstorms are forecast for Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay regions.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Kyzylorda, Almaty, and Kostanay regions.

Portions of West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Mercury will drop to 1-3°C at night in East Kazakhstan region.

High fire hazard is likely to persist in most of Kyzylorda, parts of Karaganda, Turkestan, south of Atyrau, and west of Almaty regions.