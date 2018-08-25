Weather forecast for Sat, Kazhydromet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cyclones and associated fronts are set to bring today rains, locally downpours accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds to the northern, central and eastern parts of Kazakhstan, possible hail to the north.

The west, south, south-east of the country are expected to enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet reports.



North Kazakhstan region is forecast to face fog, squalls, possible hail, and increase of wind up to 25 m /s during the day.



Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s accompanied by dust storms, is to sweep through Kyzlyorda region on Saturday.



Fog, hail and wind blowing 15-20 m/s are expected to hit Karaganda region.



Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe region are to observe wind blowing 15-20 m/s, possible hail and dust storm.



High fire threat is in effect for Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, locally in Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, and Karaganda regions.