    Weather forecast for Sept 13

    08:20, 13 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Wednesday, September 13, Kazinform reports.

    According to the met office, fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

    Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan region. Winds will increase up to 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 25 m/s at night.

    Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up 23-28 m/s are expected in Pavlodar region.

    In Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, overnight in Aktobe, and in Kyzylorda regions in the afternoon winds will increase up to 15-20 m/s.

    At night in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions temperatures will drop to 3 °C.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
