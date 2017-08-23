  • kz
    Weather forecast for the rest of the week

    15:45, 23 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for August 24-26.

    According to forecasters, an extensive anticyclone will continue to affect the weather on a greater part of the country causing hot weather without precipitation. Only in the West with the atmospheric passage, showers, thunderstorms, squally wind and temperature drops are expected.

    In the North, South, and central parts of Kazakhstan temperatures are expected around 28-36°C and in the Southwest around 22-30°C.

    Weather forecast for Astana

    On August 24: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Northeasterly winds 3-8 m/s. Temperatures are expected to be around +13+15°C overnight, and +29 +31°C in the daytime.

    On August 25: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Easterly winds 3-8 m/s. Temperatures are expected to be around +14+16°С overnight, and +29+31°С in the daytime.

    On August 26: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Northeasterly winds 3-8 m/s. Temperatures are expected to be around +15+17°С overnight, and +30+32°С in the daytime.

    Weather forecast for Almaty

    On August 24: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Winds 0-5 m/s. Temperatures are expected to be around +11+13°С overnight, and +25+27°С in the daytime.

    On August 25: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Winds 0-5 m/s. Temperatures are expected to be around +11+13°С overnight, and +25+27°С in the daytime.

    On August 25: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Winds 0-5 m/s. Temperatures are expected to be around +11+13°С overnight, and +27+29°С in the daytime.

     

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
