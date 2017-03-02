  • kz
    Weather forecast for three days in Kazakhstan

    09:06, 02 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet released a weather forecast for March 2-4, Kazinform reports.

    "An Arctic cold front is shifting toward southern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan causing snow in the east. Snowfalls are expected on March 2 in the south. On March 2 and 3 in the south-east of the country in the mountainous areas there is a potential of heavy snow, fog and ice in places, and the temperature to be 1-3ºС below the average", the resource reports.

    The other parts of the country will be influenced mainly by an anticyclone. Therefore, it will be sunny and dry with air temperature 3-7ºС above the average.

     

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
