Weather forecast in Kazakhstan for Aug 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hot weather will persist in southern and south-eastern regions. The mercury will rise to 26-35°C in most regions on Saturday, and will drop on Sunday.

Fog will descend in northern Kazakhstan.



Wind speed will increase to 15-20 m per s in Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar regions and in the daytime in the East Kazakhstan region.



Fog is expected at night and in the morning in North Kazakhstan region and wind speed will rise to 15-20 m per s.



Fervent heat is predicted in the daytime in Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty regions, and in some areas of Mangistau, Karaganda regions.



Extremely high fire risk remains in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay and Almaty regions.