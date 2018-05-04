  • kz
    Weather forecast predicts rain, cold snap and rise in temperature

    13:44, 04 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet disseminates its weather forecast for the weekend and holidays ahead.

    During the two days to come cold arctic fronts will trigger of cooling and rains in northern, central, eastern and south-eastern regions of Kazakhstan, wet snow in central part, thunderstorms in the east and south-east of Kazakhstan, the statement reads. Anticyclone will bring cessation of precipitation and rise in temperature the countrywide.

    Warm weather and no precipitation are expected on May 9 in the most part of Kazakhstan. Rain may hit just the northern-most regions of Kazakhstan on May 8-9.

     

     

    Kazhydromet Environment Weather in Kazakhstan
