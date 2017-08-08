  • kz
    Weather in Kazakhstan, Aug 8

    07:40, 08 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, most of the country will see a dry weather, except for in the northern, western, and eastern portions of Kazakhstan, where unstable weather with occasional rains, thunderstorms, wind strengthening, and hail will persist.

    According to Kazhydromet, in East Kazakhstan region, the wind speed is expected to be 17-22 mps, with gusts of 30 mps, in some areas hail is possible.

    In Pavlodar region, winds will increase to 15-20 mps with 23-28 mps gusts.

    The same wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with gusts of 25 mps is predicted in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.

    In addition, it may hail in North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and South Kazakhstan regions will see a dust storm.

    Meanwhile, a strong heat wave is expected in Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

    There is a very high risk of fire in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

     

