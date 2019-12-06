  • kz
    Weather in Kazakhstan: Fog and black ice to persist this weekend

    12:26, 06 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that precipitation will douse Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    The cold atmospheric front drifting through the territory of Kazakhstan will cause precipitation in the form of fog and black ice in northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan. Chances of precipitation will be low in the south of the country. However, foggy and slippery conditions will persist there.

    Temperature may slightly dip over the weekend.

    Kazhydromet
