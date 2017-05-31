Weather in Kazakhstan, June 1-3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The anticyclone that has moved to Kazakhstan will keep the weather dry in most of the republic in the next two days, Kazhydromet reports.

The atmospheric fronts in western and northwestern regions will cause rains, thunderstorms, scattered hail and a rushing mighty wind up to 15-25 m/s. The air temperature will rise awhile and will decline as cold fronts pass through.

Advisory forecast for Astana

June 1: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind: southwesterly up to 9-14 m/s. Temperature +10+12°С overnight and +23+25°С during the day.

June 2: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind: southwesterly up to 7-12 m/s. Temperature: +10+12°С overnight, +26+28°С during the day.

June 3: partly cloudy, occasional rain and thunderstorm during the day. Wind: southeasterly and southerly up to 9-14 m/s. Temperature: +13+15°С overnight, +28+30°С during the day.

Advisory forecast for Almaty City

June 1: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind: 0-5 m/s. Temperature: +10+12°С overnight and +25+27°С during the day.

June 2: partly cloudy, occasional rain and thunderstorm. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +12+14°С overnight and +25+27°С during the day.

June 3: partly cloudy, occasional rain and thunderstorm in the daytime. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +12+14°С overnight and +28+30°С during the day.