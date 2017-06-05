Weather in Kazakhstan, June 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The atmospheric fronts continue influencing the greater part of the country causing changeable weather with rains and thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hails. Only the west and south of Kazakhstan will see the weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet reports.

In Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda and Zhambyl regions, thunderstorms and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected. Moreover, hail is possible.

The wind speed will also be 15-20 m/s in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions.

East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will also see thunderstorms and 15-20 m/winds during the day.

As to Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions, the weather pattern will include thunderstorms and wind increase up to 15-20 m/s as well.

In North Kazakhstan region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s, and thunderstorms are expected in some places. It may also hail there.