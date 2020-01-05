  • kz
    Weather in Kazakhstan: Mets issue storm alert for 3 regions

    18:19, 05 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s state weather agency on Sunday issued a storm advisory for three regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, parts of Kostanay region will be affected by fog, black ice, blowing snow, and southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps on January 6. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog and black ice are forecast for Turkestan region and Shymkent city on Monday as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Foggy and slippery conditions will persist in Kyzylorda region on January 6. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

