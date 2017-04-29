Weather in Kazakhstan on Apr 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Passage of atmospheric fronts will bring scattered rain to most of the regions falling heavily in the southeast, whereas the dry weather remains in the western part of the country, according to Kazhydromet.

Patches of fog, thunderstorms and gusty wind are expected countrywide, while the southern and southwestern parts may have shower of hail.

In Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions widely scattered hails and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected. Particularly Zhambyl region will see foggy weather. As to South Kazakhstan region, ground frosts will remain.

In some places of Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions the wind speed will rise up to 15-20 m/s, and patchy fog will be during the night and morning hours. At night and in the morning patches of fog are expected in Kostanay region as well.

The wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in East Kazakhstan region and during the day in Akmola, Mangistau, Atyrau and Pavlodar regions.