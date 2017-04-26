Weather in Kazakhstan on April 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, the passage of atmospheric fronts will bring scattered rain to the west, north and south. Patches of fog, thunderstorm and gusty wind are expected throughout the country.

According to Kazhydromet, some places of South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions will have wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s and dust storm. Gusts of wind in South Kazakhstan region will reach 23 m/s during the day.

Wind in North Kazakhstan region will be as strong as 15-20 m/s, and hail can shower during daylight hours.

As to Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions, patchy fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected.

Akmola, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions the wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s in the daytime.

Special attention must be paid to a high fire risk expected in the southeastern part of Karaganda region.