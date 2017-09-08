Weather in Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A clear dry weather is expected in most of Kazakhstan thanks to the anticyclone. The passage of atmospheric fronts in the west of the country will cause rains with thunderstorms, hail, and gusty wind, while the north, north-west, and center will see patchy fog in the morning.

According to the information provided by Kazhydromet, hail and wind increase up to 15-20 m/s are expected in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions. In addition, the gusts of the wind in West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions will reach 23-28 m/s in the afternoon.

The wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in Mangystau, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions.

As to North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and Kostanay, patches of fog are expected in the morning.

A high risk of fire remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.