Weather in Kazakhstan on May 20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Anticyclone will bring partial sunshine to most of the country, except for the west and north with unsteady weather including thunderstorms with rain. Dust storm in the southwest and patchy fog in the southeast are expected, Kazhydromet reports.

The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions.

Mangystau region will also have the same 15-20 m/s wind speed increase alongside dust storm during the day.

Patchy fog is expected in Almaty region at night.

As to Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions, the night temperature will lower down to -4°C. Pavlodar region is also expected to have a freezing weather down to minus 2 degrees Centigrade at night.

Some places of Zhambyl region will see wind strengthening up to 15-23 m/s and patches of fog.

It is important to bear in mind that an extremely high fire risk remains in South Kazakhstan region at daytime.