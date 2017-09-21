Weather in Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dry weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan, except for the north and east where the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains. The wind will strengthen throughout the country, according to Kazhydromet.

In Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s. Moreover, South Kazakhstan region will see a dust storm.

A high risk of fire remains in South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

Partly cloudy weather without any rains is expected in Astana. The wind will be northwesterly and northerly, ranging from 9 to 14 m/s. Temperature will drop to +10 +12° C at night and go up to +21 +23° C in the daytime.

In Almaty city, there will be a mix of sun and clouds and no precipitation. Wind speed: 0-5 m/s. Temperature: +11 +13° C at night and +25 +27° C in the daytime.