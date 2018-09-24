  • kz
    Weather in Kazakhstan this week and what to expect

    12:08, 24 September 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The cyclone which caused showers in most regions of Kazakhstan over the past couple of days has shifted to the south of Western Siberia, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    An anticyclone has descended on Kazakhstan, but meteorologists predict it will not linger.

    The cold atmospheric fronts have already gripped western and northwestern parts of the country. They are expected to bring occasional rains with thunderstorms and gusty western wind in three upcoming days.

    The rest of Kazakhstan will enjoy predominantly nice weather with temperatures above the norm on September 25-27.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
