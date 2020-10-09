  • kz
    Weather in Kazakhstan this weekend: warm spell in the west, precipitation in the east

    12:38, 09 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Little to no precipitation is forecast for most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    The national weather agency said in a statement that precipitation is mostly expected in eastern Kazakhstan on October 10-12. Rain, snowfall, fog, and black ice are forecast for that part of the country.

    Higher temperature is predicted for the west of Kazakhstan.

    However, chances of gusty wind will be high in some parts of Kazakhstan this weekend.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
