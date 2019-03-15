Weather in Kazakhstan to get cold again

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has issued its weather forecast for 16-18 March 2019, Kazinform reports.

"Following the unusually warm weather with air temperatures 5 to 13 degrees Celsius above climate normal, a cold anticyclone is moving toward Kazakhstan and will make temperatures fall in most regions of the country. However, before the invasion of the anticyclone, the cold atmospheric fronts moving across Kazakhstan will cause scattered precipitation (rain and sleet), strong wind. And, as usual for early spring, patchy fog making visibility down to 500m is expected at night and in the morning," the weather forecasters inform.