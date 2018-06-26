  • kz
    Weather on Tuesday: Rains in the north, heat in the west

    09:18, 26 June 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, June 26.

    According to Kazhydromet, occasional rains, stiff winds and hail will douse most parts of the country.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Aktobe regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.
    North Kazakhstan region will see patches of fog.

    Fervent heat will torment parts of Mangistau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, Atyrau, parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

