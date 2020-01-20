  • kz
    •

    Weather service issues storm alert for five regions

    08:44, 20 January 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for five regions for Kazakhstan for January 20, Kazhydromet reports.

    It is expected to snow today in Akmola region. Fog and snowstorms are predicted to hit locally.

    The capital of Kazakhstan is set to wake up to foggy streets. Chances of storm are high.

    Snowstorms and fog are also expected to grip Kostanay region on Monday. The wind is to gust at a speed of 18 m/s.

    Fog is to persist in Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions today.



