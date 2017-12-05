Weather: Snow, fog in the forecast on Tuesday for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday frontal passage will cause snow and fog on most of the country's territory. The weather will be dry only in the north-west, northeast, east, and south-west, according to Kazhydromet.

Forecasters also warn of icy road conditions and winds strengthening. Thus, in Akmola, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

Fog will blanket Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Driving conditions are expected to worsen on Tuesday in Almaty, South Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions due to ice on the roads.