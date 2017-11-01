Weather to worsen in 5 regions of Kazakhstan - meteorologists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has issued storm alert for five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Northern and northeastern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda region at daytime on November 1 and at night on November 2.



Kostanay region will see patches of fog, black ice and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps on November 2.



Southwestern and western wind with gusts up to 23 mps and black ice are expected in North Kazakhstan region on November 2.



Rains and heavy precipitation (wet snow) are forecast in South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions on November 3-4. Gusts of wind will reach 28-30 mps in southwestern part of Zhambyl region. Some parts of the regions will see thunderstorm and hail. Mercury may drop to +7, +10°C on November 3. Chances of storm will be very high in the regions as well (80-85%).