Weather to worsen in Astana city in next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold snap from the territory of Russia will affect weather in Kazakhstan, including its capital, over the next three days, according to Kazhydromet.

It will be partly cloudy, rainy and windy in Astana in the coming days. Thunderstorms and hail are also forecast for the city.



On Monday (June 27) temperature will be +16, +18°C at daytime and +11, +13°C at night. Wind gusting up to 9-14 mps will hit the city.



Temperature will be +21, +23°C at daytime and +10, +12°C - at night and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected on June 28.



Rain showers will take hold of Astana on Wednesday (June 29). Wind with gusts reaching 9-14 mps will hit the city. Temperature will be +18, +20 °C at daytime and +13, +15°C - at night.