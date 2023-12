ASTANA. KAZINFORM Emergencies Committee of the Kazakhstan MIA has issued a weather warning for Astana and Akmola region.

According to the forecasters, tomorrow, November 3, Akmola region will be stricken by a strong southwest wind (15-20 m per s), sometimes with gusting up to 25 m per s. Snow drift is also expected there. Strong southwest wind is also forecast in Astana (15-20 m per s).