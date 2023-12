NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert has been issued for North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

Ground frost and temperature drop to 1-3°C are expected in North Kazakhstan region at night on September 3.

Thunderstorms will hit Kostanay region on September 3 in the morning and in the daytime. Fog will blanket some areas at night and in the morning.